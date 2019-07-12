Sameera Reddy shared a picture of her daughter's hand (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl!

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:08 IST

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday welcomed a baby girl!
The 34-year-old shared the happy news on the photo-sharing site- Instagram with a picture of her daughter's little hand.
"Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings," she wrote.The 'De Dana Dan' actor exuded excitement as she had been active in posting pictures from her underwater photoshoot showing her bump in a bikini. The photoshoot was Sameera's campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect', her small step towards making women love their bodies.
In sharing one of her pictures from her underwater shoot, the actor wrote, "I want to thank you for supporting this campaign! I wanted to empower women to just love their bodies. And I'm so grateful for the positive feedback. I love you guys. You give me strength. We are all #imperfectlyperfect."She also shared a monochrome picture of her a day ago where she wrote, "Hello Bumpie. we almost there."
She has appeared in films like 'Maine DilTujhko Diya', 'Taxi No. 9 2 11', and "Darna Mana Hai'. (ANI)

