Sameera Reddy has her fangirl moment with Rekha

New Delhi (India) Dec 11 (ANI): Sameera Reddy, who had been away from the big screens post-pregnancy, finally found her fan moment when one of the finest personalities of Hindi cinema and legendary actor, Rekha, spend some quality time with Sameera and her two kids on Wednesday.

A visibly excited 38-year-old actor, hopped on to Instagram to share pictures, that show Rekha handling the kids yet posing for the click in all happiness.

"The glee on my face to have my kids meet Rekhaji.She is such a legend. Nyra was super cranky and she was so sweet with her gosh! Such presence and what a fabulous look! Love love love this woman! #superstar #legend #idol #moment #wow ", the caption read.



Addressing her the 'legend', 'De Dana Dan' actor explains how sweet Rekha was with her kid, Nyra, despite her being super cranky.

She also documented the special moment of her life by posting a story on Instagram where Rekha, Sameera, and her child are seen posing for the picture.

Sameera who had also marked her identity in the Tamil industry, with her exceptional performance in the 2018 Tamil movie 'Vaaranam Aayiram', had welcomed her younger daughter a few months ago. The first picture of the mother-daughter was making rounds on the Internet for a while.

Sameera, who is on cloud nine with this meetup, is all smiles, while Rekha donned in white saree is making her red lipstick talk of the statement of her look. The mother of two was vividly happy for the fact that her kids got to meet the evergreen actor.

The comment section was flooded with lovely messages as the public got to see two beautiful women on one screen. (ANI)

