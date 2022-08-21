Sanah Kapur unveils trailer of her upcoming comedy movie 'Saroj ka Rishta'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21(ANI): Actor Sanah Kapur dropped the trailer of her upcoming quirky comedy 'Saroj ka Rishta'.

On Saturday, the 'Shaandaar' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer along with the caption, " Thrilled and nervous for you to watch our labour of love." She also tagged the cast and crew of the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CheMoNwopvN/

Actor Sanah Kapur is playing the titular role of Saroj in the film. The trailer of 'Saroj Ka Rishta' is quirky and fulfilled.

The trailer video shows Saroj's carefree attitude towards life who is not at all bothered about her weight and believes in living life to its fullest. Saroj is exactly the opposite of how her father describes her in the beginning of the video.

She is chirpy, she is bubbly, she is funny, she is extrovert and she doesn't shy away to call spade a spade.

She expresses feelings to her sister for a boy Randeep Rai, who wants a slim girl. The character of Saroj from the upcoming film 'Saroj Ka Rishta' has a body weight of 120 Kg, and reaches the gym to lose weight. The gym trainer Gaurav Pandey falls for her overlooking her weight.

The trailer of the movie is garnering positive responses from all quarters which has been overwhelming for the star cast and the crew of the film.

Sanah's mother and veteran actor Supriya Pathak playing her mother in the film.



As soon as the video was posted, her fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Waooooo gulabo #Love Sanahkapur. mai jaroor daikhungi yai movie."

Another user dropped a comment, "Waiting eagerly for this movie."

Presented by Miicall 'Saroj Ka Rishta' has been helmed by Abhishek Saxena. The film also sars Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey, Kumud Mishra who is playing Saroj aka Sanah Kapur's father in the film. Interestingly, Sanah Kapur debuted with the film 'Shaandar' in which she starred along her real brother Shahid Kapur and her real father Pankaj Kapur. In 'Saroj Ka Rishta' Kumud Mishra and Sanah Kapur share a beautiful bond as father and daughter.

Earlier in an interview, Sanah Kapur stated that "I really like watching feel good cinema and this is also a feel good film. My favourite Bollywood genre is romantic comedy and I loved doing 'Saroj Ki Rishta' which is also a romantic comedy film. As you all have loved teaser, I am sure you people are also going to love this film."

Talking about the response to the teaser of the film, Shahid Kapoor's step sister said, "I am glad that people have really loved the teaser of the film. I am getting so much of love for my character in the film. I am sure once the film releases in cinemas, people will love it more. I am eagerly awaiting the release of the film."

She also shared that her character in the film is such that she doesn't care what people think about her as she feels she is 'perfect' in her mind, whether people think the same or not. She says that we should define 'perfection' for ourselves and shouldn't adhere to other people's idea of perfection and that's the message of our film.

The director of the film Abhishek Saxena also said in a statement that "The mindset about overweight people needs to be changed. They all are normal people just like us but in our film, we are not trying to be preachy about the issue and focus more on the relationship of father and daughter duo."

Produced under the banner of Kapoor Films Inc., Aena Productions, Ambi Abhi Productions and Garg Films, 'Saroj Ka Rishta' is going to hit the theatres on 16th September 2022. (ANI)

