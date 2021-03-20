'Sanam Teri Kasam' director Vinay Sapru tested positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bollywood director and writer Vinay Sapru tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning. Currently, he has been home quarantined and will be following BMC's rules and regulations.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vinay wrote, "This is to inform all that, I have tested COVID positive. On the advice of my doctor and following government guidelines, I am currently isolating myself and am on the road to recovery!"





The director duo Vinay and Radhika Rao had recently wrapped the shoot of a music video with actors Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor, for their upcoming film. Vinay had also recently given the chartbuster song 'Lut Gaye', starring Emraan Hashmi.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

