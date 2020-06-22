Sandip Singh to direct 'Vande Bharatam' as tribute to close friend Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Sandip Singh, a close friend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Sunday, shared a poster of his directorial debut -'Vande Bharatam'- and said that the film will be a tribute to the departed actor.

Sandip took to Instagram to share the first poster of the film and complimented it with a long note in memory of Rajput.

Sandip further revealed that SSR had promised him that it will be his directorial debut with the 'Kai Po Che!' actor.

"You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together," he wrote in the caption.

"I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film!," he said.

He added that the film will be a tribute to the "loving memory of SSR, who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it!."

"Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul," he added.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and no suicide note was recovered at the spot, police had said. (ANI)

