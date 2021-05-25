Sanjay Dutt calls father Sunil Dutt 'idol, friend and mentor' on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): By digging out a monochromatic picture of his younger days with late father Sunil Dutt, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday remembered the former on his death anniversary.

The 'Kaante' star took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note, as he termed the late actor 'a friend and mentor'. He also relived a cherished memory of his younger days with his dotting father by sharing the throwback picture.



In the picture, Sanjay is seen all smiles as he is suited up, along with his father. The 'Vaastav: The Reality' star has kept his hand at his father's back as they both look at the camera.



"A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss"you," the 'Zinda' actor wrote in the caption.

Celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan and more than 4 lakh followers liked the post, while Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt paid tribute to her late grandfather by leaving red heart emoticons in the comments section.

In 2005, Sunil Dutt passed away after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

Sunil, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan.' He got married to Nargis during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released.

On the professional front, Sanjay awaits the release of 'Shamshera' and 'KGF Chapter 2' scheduled to open later this year. (ANI)

