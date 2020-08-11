New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness, was on Monday discharged from the hospital.
Earlier on Sunday, he had announced through a tweet that he was feeling better and that he was shifted from ICU to the normal ward.
On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)
Sanjay Dutt discharged from Lilavati hospital after being admitted for breathlessness
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:43 IST
