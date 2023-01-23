Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol shower blessings on Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): As rumours of Athiya Shetty's wedding to cricketer KL Rahul were seemingly confirmed by Suniel Shetty yesterday, actors Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol on Monday showered blessings on the couple.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Khalnayak' actor shared a picture of the couple which he captioned, "Many many congratulations to Anna to witness this amazing feeling to see @athiyashetty to tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead."



Meanwhile, wedding preparations have begun at the Shetty household. Athiya and Rahul are reportedly getting married at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

Actor Esha Deol took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Congratulations @theathiyashetty & @klrahul God bless you both with all the love & happiness. Anna, manna mam & the family lots of love & good wishes @SunielVShetty."

On Sunday, Suniel gave the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family while interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then added, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

The lovebirds have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. (ANI)