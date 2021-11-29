Sanjay Dutt expresses gratitude for being appointed Arunanchal Pradesh brand ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, on Monday, expressed gratitude for being appointed as the brand ambassador for the Government of Arunachal.

The 'Kalank' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring him along with filmmaker Rahul Mittra(Brand Advisor), State Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State Legislative Assembly speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona. All of them could be seen standing on a staircase while posing for the camera.

Expressing gratitude, in the caption, Dutt wrote, "Very honoured to be appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Government of Arunachal! Looking forward to shooting a media campaign with @ramitts to celebrate 50 years of statehood! Thank you CM #PemaKhandu Ji and Assembly Speaker #PasangSona Ji for the grand welcome!"



Dutt has been announced as the State's brand ambassador on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th year of the naming of Arunachal Pradesh.



This announcement was made by the Chief Minister and Sona Dorjee at a packed function in the presence of both Dutt and Mittra who arrived from Mumbai by chartered flight to Dibrugarh and then by helicopter to the picturesque valley of Mechuka.

A big media campaign conceptualised and executed by Rahul Mittra Films and shot by ad-filmmaker and drummer of Pentagram, Shiraz Bhattacharya, was kickstarted on this occasion, featuring Dutt as a youth icon, nature lover, de-addiction proponent and an ever-evolving individual catering to the niche target audience for Arunanchal tourism.

In addition to the promotional films, the actor will also engage with the local youth of the state on a series of initiatives on substance abuse and other key issues that cause concern in the state. Filming on a large scale is taking place at Ziro village, Pakke valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka and Tawang.

The month-long celebrations will commence at Ziro on January 20, 2022, as it was in Ziro that Arunanchal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in 1972. The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of Statehood Day on February 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Dutt is awaiting the release of 'Shamshera', and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

