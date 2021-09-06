Sanjay Dutt is all praises for minister Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Monday, expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay penned a note in praise of Gadkari.

"I cannot express in enough words how grateful I am to have had you by my side for all these years. You have unconditionally supported me in every aspect of my life and I can say with certainty that I will forever remember it. @gadkari.nitin ji, thank you so much for everything you have done and continue to do for my wellbeing," he wrote.



Alongside the note, Sanjay posted a photo of him sharing smiles with Gadkari and producer Jay Patel.

Sanjay also praised Jay.

"Jay Patel, thank you for being there for me at every step of my life and being a pillar of strength," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be seen in 'Shamshera', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor. He also has 'K.G.F Chapter 2' in his kitty. (ANI)

