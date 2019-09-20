Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt
Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt presents 'token of gratitude' to Mahesh Bhatt on his 71st birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!
Sanjay had nothing but praises and adoration for his "biggest support system" and made sure to express his love in a heartfelt post on the occasion of Mahesh's 71st birthday.
"Dear Bhatt Sahab! Happy Birthday! I read somewhere that a friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future and accepts you just the way you are. Luckily, I got to experience this kind of friendship with you," he wrote in the letter which he called "a token of gratitude."
"When the entire world turned their blind eye to me, you were standing tall right beside me. On your 71st birthday, accept this letter as a token of gratitude for everything you have done for my family and me," added the actor.
Remembering how far both the "veterans" have come in the entertainment industry, the 'Rocky' actor wrote, "Our recent tear-jerking incident on the sets of 'Sadak 2' where we reminisced our old shoot days on the sets of 'Sadak' speaks volume on how much we have been through together."
Singing the praises for the director, Sanjay further said in his letter, "You seek perfection in everything you do and your passion for filmmaking burns brighter than ever."
In the end, the 60-year-old actor wished the 'Murder' director much "success, happiness, and joy" and said, "I may be your hero on screen, but you are and will always be my hero off-screen. Bhatt Sahab, you rock!"

Reverting to the heartfelt note, the 71-year-old director tweeted, "I am overwhelmed by your letter. It is soaked with so much love. In our business where relationships wither so easily, it is indeed a miracle that ours has endured the passage of time. Look above. Dutt Saab is smiling at us. I love u."

Sanjay Dutt, who has worked with the director in 'Sadak', is now working with Mahesh Bhatt in 'Sadak 2' also starring Alia, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur which will hit the silver screens on July 10, 2020. (ANI)

