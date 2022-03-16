Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon-starrer 'Ghudchadi' completes first filming schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The first filming schedule of actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon's upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi' has wrapped up on Wednesday.

The film, which also stars Khushali Kumar and Parth Samathan, has completed the first 19-day schedule of its production in Delhi and Jaipur.

The news of the wrap was confirmed by film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram, who shared pictures featuring the film's cast and crew.



In the caption, he wrote, "SANJAY DUTT - RAVEENA TANDON - KHUSHALII KUMAR - PARTH SAMTHAAN STAR: 'GHUDCHADI' FIRST SCHEDULE ENDS... #Ghudchadi - the rom-com drama starring #SanjayDutt, #RaveenaTandon, #KhushaliiKumar and #ParthSamthaan - completed the first 19-day schedule in #Delhi and #Jaipur."



Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated on 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14.

For the unversed, 'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, who is donning the director's hat for the movie. (ANI)

