Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Actor's iconic performances

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 63 today, over the span of his career has made a name for himself years with several noteworthy performances in all kinds of genres.

Dutt, the son of megastars Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, is a curious personality and there are many shades to his aura. He can be a man-mountain beast, he can mellow in seconds, he can be intimidating with his towering physicality and can melt hearts with his reservoir of emotions.

From his debut to date, the actor has had an enviable career as he's been part of some of Bollywood's greatest movies. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of Dutt's evergreen movies.

'Khalnayak'



Subhash Ghai was one of the first directors who cast Sanjay Dutt in a role with negative shades. Later on, it was explored by many but the credit must go to the showman. Dutt delivered a breakthrough performance as a terrorist 'Ballu Balram'. Be it the action, the story, or the songs the movie nailed it in all places and Sanjay's role is still remembered dearly by everyone.

'Sadak'



The movie saw Sanjay Dutt playing a character that was not much explored in the times and his role as a taxi driver who would go to any length to save his love sent the fans crazy. 'Sadak' at the time of its release was a box office wonder.

'Vaastav'



Dutt essayed the role of Raghu, a simple boy next door who becomes the King of the Mumbai underworld due to unfavourable circumstances. He lived the character of the underworld Don in this Mahesh Manjrekar's crime drama with utmost conviction.

'Munnabhai MBBS'



Dutt will forever be remembered for his epic portrayal of Munna, one of the most loved characters of Hindi film buffs all over the world. Such is the sheer impact of his performance, that it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the iconic role.

'Agneepath'



This Karan Malhotra film featured Dutt in a never-seen-before avatar as the menacing Kancha Cheena. With a bald head and sans eyebrows, as Kancha, Sanjay Dutta was the perfect villain to Hrithik Roshan's Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, the hero. This film tells the story of a young man who seeks revenge against his family for the injustice they have suffered. (ANI)