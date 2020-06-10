Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan thank fans for loving 'Parineeta' as it clocks 15 years

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As their superhit film 'Parineeta' clocked 15 years today, actors Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan thanked their fans for showering love on the movie.

Both the lead actors of the Pradeep Sarkar directorial posted several stills from the film on social media platforms to mark its 15 year anniversary.

"Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta," Sanjay Dutt wrote while Balan went with a heart emoji and a," Thank You," in her caption.

The romantic drama was one of the biggest hits of its time with its music still winning hearts across the country.

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan the film featured Saif Ali Khan and veteran actor Rekha in pivotal roles.(ANI)

