Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his next project 'Baiju Bawra'

New Delhi [India] Oct 27 (ANI): Diwali marked a double celebration for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who on Sunday announced his next directorial venture- the musical saga, 'Baiju Bawra'.

The film is slated to hit the theatre on Diwali 2021, after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi on September 11, 2020.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account.

[{6d9c98b8-7ba7-4705-913f-ac6e6a2c6be7:intradmin/taran_bUQk6Zp.JPG}]

Earlier this month, the 'Padmavat' director announced his big project, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia was supposed to star opposite Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan for 'Inshallah.' However, the film was shelved last month following creative differences between the director and Salman Khan. (ANI)

