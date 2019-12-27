Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has roped in Alia Bhatt for his upcoming project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', commenced the film's shooting on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh hopped on to Twitter to share the news, he tweeted, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars #AliaBhatt in the title role... 11 Sept 2020 release."



This project will see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Ltd for this film. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

Earlier, Alia shared the news of getting the lead role in the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A name you've heard a story you haven't. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one's going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020." (ANI)

