Film Poster of Bollywood biopic Sanju
'Sanju' bags award at Australian International Movie Convention

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:54 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sanju' is still creating buzz as the film won the highest-grossing foreign-language Award at the Australian International Movie Convention.
The film centred on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir, while Vicky essayed the role of his best friend Kamli.
The film competed with other foreign-language films from a number of countries including China and France.
Film critic and movie analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the marvellous achievement of the movie quoting #Sanju wins Highest Grossing Foreign Language Film Award at Australian International Movie Convention #AIMC... #Sanju was competing with #French, #Chinese and other international cinema... Mind Blowing Films have won this.

The prestigious award has been presented to blowing films four times in the last ten years.
Hosted annually by National Association of Cinema Operators-Australasia (NACO)
the AIMC is the only Australian film industry event to provide opportunities to network with local and international professionals in fields such as cinema exhibition, distribution and production.
The biographical is an insight into the life of Sanjay Dutt aka Sanju baba - be it his girlfriends, his drug addiction, his career, his conviction, downfall, his sentence, his acquittal, and then his uprising once again. The movie was released on June 29 last year.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' is a multi-starrer flick Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma playing pivotal roles. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:56 IST

iocl