'Sanju' clocks 3 years; Sonam Kapoor turns nostalgic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday reacalled her "incredible experience" of working in 'Sanju', the biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, which was released three years ago.

"3 years of 'Sanju'. What an incredible experience it was to be a part of this film. Truly, one man that lived many lives," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Released in 2018, 'Sanju' starred actor Ranbir Kapoor who played the titular role of Sanjay Dutt.



Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani helmed 'Sanju', which basically showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life.

Sonam also shared a picture of her posing with Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani from the sets of 'Sanju'.



Actors Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Ranbir's parents in the movie.

Actors Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza also played pivotal roles in the film. (ANI)

