Santosh Sivan's 'Mumbaikar' poster launched on New Year

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Ace directors SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar on Friday kickstarted the New Year by releasing the poster of Santosh Sivan's upcoming film 'Mumbaikar'.

Directed by Sivan and presented by Riya Shibu, the flick that revolves around the financial capital of the country features actors like Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others.

Filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the first poster of the movie by Santosh Sivan.



"Promises to be a stunning cinematic experience! A @santoshsivan film!!! @VijaySethuOffl @masseysahib #tanyamaniktala #hridhuharoon #sanjaymishra@RanvirShorey #sachinkhedekar my best wishes to this exceptionally talented team of artists," Johar tweeted.

Talking about his film and its vision, Sivan elaborated on how the film captures the heart of Mumbai and every Mumbaikar.

"Every city has its own spirit and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, the city of hope, the city of magic to many," Sivan said.

"A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metro, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic," he added.

After 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Gullyboy,' 'Mumbaikar' seeks to look at the metroscape of Mumbai through the lives of interwoven characters who form its rich, albeit at times bright, and other times dark, lifescape. (ANI)

