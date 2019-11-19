Sanya Malhotra begins filming for her next titled 'Pagglait'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A month after wrapping the UK schedule of her upcoming feature 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer', 'Dangal' fame Sanya Malhotra has started shooting for her next titled 'Pagglait'.

The shooting commenced on Tuesday with Ganesh pooja on the set, as seen in the picture shared by Sanya on her Instagram story.



She also posted a picture of her holding the clapperboard and flashing a big smile!



The upcoming feature is being helmed by filmmaker Umesh Bist, who wrote the script of the 2015 feature 'Hero' along with Nikkhil Advani and being produced by Guneet Monga and Sikhya Entertainment.

On her work front, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan as her on-screen daughter in 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' next year.

She has also been roped in to star alongside an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh in a film being directed by Anurag Basu.

The film will also open next year on March 13.

Sanya made her debut as Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter in the 2016 release 'Dangal' following which she has starred in a number of films including the 2018 films 'Pataakha', 'Badhaai Ho' along with the one released this year - 'Photograph'.

The 27-year old has also lent her voice to Tessa Thompson's character in the Hindi version of 'Men in Black: International'. (ANI)

