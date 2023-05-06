Sanya Malhotra buys new house in Gurgaon ahead of release of 'Kathal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a short span of her career, the 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra made a niche of her own. The actor is now ready with her new release 'Kathal', the trailer of which got released recently.

Ahead of the film's release, the actress brought a four BHK in Gurgaon, Delhi for herself and her family where she plans to spend time whenever she gets a chance away from her tight schedule. Sanya comes from Delhi and she started the promotion of her upcoming 'Kathal' from her hometown. The actor will be seen in the role of police officer for the first time in 'Kathal'.

In the trailer, we can see a comedy drama revolving around a female police officer (Sanya) and her journey of unfolding the mystery of 2 jackfruits being stolen from the garden of a MLA played by actor Vijay Raaz. The movie also features Rajpal Yadav in the role of a journalist.



Co-writer and director Yashowardhan Mishra commented on the film, "It is such a thrilling experience to be launching the trailer of my first film, Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery. Through our storytelling clubbed with an ensemble of extremely hardworking and talented actors, we have created a story that will make the audiences laugh while also making sure they go away with a strong thought. Quirky satire comedies are few and far to come by, and we have sketched every character's graph with extreme sensitivity and thought. I cannot wait for the audiences to watch the film on 19th of May, streaming only on Netflix."

Adding onto this, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, "We at Sikhya always take pride in delivering homegrown stories that are global in their approach. We are excited to give our audiences a family entertainer, Kathal - the jackfruit mystery, this summer! Sanya along with Rajpal, Vijay, Anant and the others will take you on a joyride to uncover the mystery of the stolen kathals, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, our debut director. We are so thrilled to be launching the film on Netflix along with Balaji Telefilms, both of whom have supported us in bringing distinctive and relevant content to a global forefront."

Sanya also has Sam Bahadur, and Mrs in the pipeline. After Pagglait, Kathal marks Sanya's second collaboration with Guneet Monga. (ANI)

