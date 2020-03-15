Sanya Malhotra celebrates one year of 'Photograph'

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra who teamed up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for 'Photograph' on Sunday celebrated one year of the movie's release.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to share snippets of the movie and captioned the post with a dialogue from the movie.

"Jab maine woh apni photo dekhi, toh mujhe laga ki koi aur hee hai.. woh ladki mujhse zyada khush lag rahi thi aur zyada sundar bhi..[?] #1yearofphotograph @nawazuddin._siddiqui @riteshbatra_2666 @jimsarbhforreal #geetanjalikulkarni @lubnamsalim #akashsinha @sachinskhedekar @saharshkumarshukla #vijayraaz," the caption read.



Directed by Ritesh Batra, the movie was screened at the 19th New York Indian Film Festival last year.

The movie served as a 'Centrepiece' screening on May 10. Prior to this, the film was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival between January 23 to February 3, 2019, in the US.

Set in Dharavi, Mumbai Nawaz essayed the character of a photographer and Sanya Malhotra played the role of an introvert college girl in the movie. (ANI)

