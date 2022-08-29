Sanya Malhotra unveils motion poster of upcoming film 'Kathal'

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, on Monday, shared the first look and motion poster of her upcoming film 'Kathal'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared the poster of the film which she captioned, "Here to solve the mysterious case of the missing jackfruits so I can add some flavour to your watchlist! Kathal is coming soon on Netflix!."

The plot of this female-centric dramedy will revolve around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (Kathals) go missing and a young police officer, Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra, is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

'Kathal' is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also written the film along with the veteran, award-winning writer Ashok Mishra.

The movie has been produced by Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Achin Jain, and Shobha Kapoor. Serving as co-producers are Nachiket Pantvaidya and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh.

The 'Dangal' actor shared a string of stills from the film, which she captioned, "Missing Name: Jack Fruit. Description: Unusually large, perfectly ripe for your watchlist. Kathal is coming soon on Netflix!."

Apart from Sanya, the film also stars Anant Joshi in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The film will also mark Sanya's return to Netflix after her performances in past films like 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in a thriller film 'Hit' along with Rajkummar Rao which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh. (ANI)