Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday vibe together in Qatar, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Are they new BFs in the tinsel town? Time will tell that. But their recent photos from the Qatar trip could make the fans think so.



Sara and Ananya both took to Instagram to post some mesmerizing pictures from their recent trips to Qatar on Tuesday. It's not confirmed whether they went together or not. But they share a common group of friends. Presumably, they went for some endorsement shoots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co7Vh29IDDW/

Ananya posted one set of pictures with only an emoji in the caption. She posted pictures of delicious cuisines and the beach. Ananya looked pretty in a white sleeveless top and skirt. In another set of images, Ananya and Sara both were dressed in white. It seems they were shooting for some brands.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Co7Id0IN1_f/

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures where she was dressed in all black. Sharing one photo with Ananya on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "With my most Jawaan @ananyapanday." While Ananya wrote, "Reunited w my @SaaraAlikhan95".



Earlier, Sara and Janhvi Kapoor set best friend goals as they spent time together while vacationing and gymming.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in 'Liger'. She recently bagged a project under the direction of Vikramaditya Motwane. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Atrangi Re.' (ANI)

