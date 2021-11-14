Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'most heart-warming Children's Day' with underprivileged kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate this Children's day with underprivileged kids at Bal Asha Trust in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Sara shared a picture in which she can be seen standing outside Bal Asha Dham Children's Home, wearing a blue-and-white suit.

Further, she penned a note to share her delightful experience.



She wrote, "@balashatrust Thank you for the most heart-warming Children's Day. It was so touching to spend my day with these Loving children. Keep doing the amazing work that you guys do! #happychildrensday."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)

