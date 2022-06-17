Sara Ali Khan dazzles in black sheer dress

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her fashion statement and her recent Instagram post is proof of this.

On Thursday, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures, making her fans and friends from the industry crazy over her look.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old actor looked gorgeous every bit in a black high-slit half sheer dress which she paired with black high-heels.

For makeup, she chose a subtle makeup look with pink lips and minimal blush and eye shadow. To complement her look she carried a soft-waves hairstyle.



In the pictures, Sara poses gracefully yet bold flaunting her toned legs. In every frame, she looks stunning. She wore designer David Koma's dress for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards event.





As soon as Sara posted her stunning pictures, her fans and friends from the industry dropped their lovely comments.

Actor Varun Dhawan reacted with a heart eyes emoji on Sara's post.

"Bro" wrote Ananya Panday. Sara and Ananya share a good bond with each other as we saw at IIFA 2022.

Global actor, Priyanka Chopra also dropped a heart eyes emoji.

The Dhadak actor, Janhvi Kapoor like other actors on Sara's comment box, shared fire emojis.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

