Sara Ali Khan dedicates 'Mirror Mirror' poem to mom Amrita Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan shared a beautiful post about her mom, which featured the 'Mirror Mirror' poem in a social media post on Sunday.

The 'Kedarnath' actor hopped on to Instagram and posted photographs in which she is seen posing along with her mother Amrita Singh in traditional attire and in the other photo, there is a collage of Sara posing with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim.

The caption to the picture reads: "Mirror mirror -- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us - is I always want her attention. She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs, and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cured for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin, and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can't be much apprehension-Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension.#amritakibeti #sarakishayari#gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1."



On the professional front, the 24-year-old actor last graced the silver screen in 'Simmba' along with Ranveer Singh.

She is currently working on 'Coolie No. 1,' which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. (ANI)

