Sara Ali Khan documents her 2022 in a roundup video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): On New Year's Eve, actor Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a rewind reel featuring her candid and memorable moments of the year 2022.

From Sara posing for photoshoots to sweating it out at the gym, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple and enjoying scenic views, Sara's reel is a feast for the eyes.

"Thank you 2022...For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees," Sara captioned the post.

Sara's recap video garnered several likes and comments.



"SO beautiful. Happyyyy New Year to you 3!! Lots of love .... See u soon," actor Saba Pataudi commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm0-a-9DAaf/?hl=en

"Beautiful moments," a social media user commented.

Speaking of 2023, Sara has a plenty of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' in her kitty.

She will also be seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.(ANI)

