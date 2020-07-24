Sara Ali Khan draws comparison between father Saif Ali Khan, late 'Kedarnath' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Posting a picture of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with her superstar father Saif Ali Khan, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday drew a comparison between Rajput and her father.

The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to post the picture that features her 'Kedarnath' co-star with her father and penned down an emotional caption on how the Rajput's interests resonate with Saif Ali Khan.

"The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques," she wrote in the caption.



"This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara Now on Disney Hotstar," the 24-year-old actor added.

Sara also posted another picture of his father with team 'Dil Bechara' including debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra.

The post comes as Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' started streaming on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar today.

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence last month. (ANI)

