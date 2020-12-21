Sara Ali Khan drops 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' from 'Coolie No 1'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Monday released the much-anticipated track 'Mirchi Lagi Toh' from their upcoming film, 'Coolie No. 1'.

The 25-year-old Khan hopped on to Instagram and shared a clip from the song in which the popular duo is seen shaking a leg.

In the colourful song, Sara and Varun dazzle with their dance moves that are filmed in the backdrop of a lit-up railway station and movie theatre. The two stars are seen performing quirky steps to the new rendition of the famous song of the 90s.

The three-minute-twenty-three-second song begins on a street in front of an ice cream parlour, where Varun and Sara are portrayed having a jolly time during an outing.

Sara captioned the clip 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'.



The actor wrote, "Hasi, maza aur masti ka irada haiMirchi lagaane ka poora waada hai,Mauj bhi kam nahi- karana zyada hai#MirchiLagiToh song out now!

Earlier, the 'Kedarnath star has shared a teaser of the song.

Both the lead actors are seen dressed in shades of pink and blue.

The original composition of the song was penned by lyricist Sameer, while the music was given by Anand-Milind. The remixing of the new version, however, has been done by DJ Chetas and musician Lijo George.

The remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name has been slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. (ANI)

