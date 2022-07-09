Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body in her latest workout pictures

London [U.K], July 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor, Sara Ali Khan, on Saturday, dropped a sneak peek from a post-workout session, flaunting her toned body with her gym buddy.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Atrangi Re' actor shared a post on her story in which she struck a pose to the camera lens. The actor can be seen holding a dumbbell in her left hand, whereas she makes a 'V' sign with her right hand.

The 'Simmba' actor donned a black sports bra and gym pants.



In another picture, shared by the actor, she can be seen having her drink with her friend, as they struck a pose at a park under a tree.





The 'Kedarnath' actor is quite an active social media user and has been treating her fans with her stunning pictures on her social media.

Recently, the 26-year-old actor is currently shooting for her upcoming project in London.

Recently, the 'Coolie no.1' actor shared a reunion picture on her Instagram, where she can be seen posing with her father Saif Ali Khan, and her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal

Apart from that she also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. (ANI)

