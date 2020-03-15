Sara Ali Khan gives a tour of 'Banaras ki galian' to her Instafam

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan who is currently spending her leisure time in the blissful city of Varanasi on Sunday took to Instagram to give her Instafam a tour of the narrow yet splendid lanes of the city.

The actor shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen giving a tour of the Vishwanath lane of Banaras.

The video starts with Sara checking out scarves from a local shop in Banaras and she then turns a guide for her Instafam.

As the video proceeds, the chirpy actor is seen giving a description of different parts of a small lane of the temple city of Banaras.

Khan starts the tour of the lane by describing a small roadside stall of bangles by saying, "Namaste darshako hum pahunch gaye hain Banaras ki Vishwanath gali mei. Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain yahaan bhinn bhinn tarah ki chudiyaa mil rahi hain.. yes many colourful bangles."

She then moves towards a curd stall and being her satirical self, she says, "yahaan par mil raha hai dahi, yes you heard...that is curd."

The actor then struggles amid the crowd to move forward in the lane and ends up inside a comparatively bigger bangle shop.

"Ye badi si dukaan aagayi hai unlike the vibe of the gali. Aayie hum dikhaate hain aapko multicoloured bangles. These are the colourful bangles. Agar aap humein jaante hain, to you know I love bangles," Khan said.

She ends the video in the bangle shop as she begins shopping for her favourite accessory.

Sara is seen slaying the no make-up look wearing a printed orange-coloured cotton suit set in the video.

"Namaste Darshako ..Banaras ki galliyo se...oh what a lovely day. So much fun-such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay," she captioned the post.

The 24-year-old actor who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' is now working on Anand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)

