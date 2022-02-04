Sara Ali Khan in as 'Somya' in Laxman Utekar's untitled film

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): After basking in the praises for her role as a gutsy woman Rinku in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', actor Sara Ali Khan is all set to play the role of 'Somya' in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film, also starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

A new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Trying her hands on the same, Sara also went down the memory lane reminiscing the characters, she had played in her career span of three years.

Starting from 'Mukku', Sara ended the reel with her recent character 'Rinku' from Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' and also added that she is now getting ready to be called 'Somya', for Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic drama.



Sharing the video, she wrote, "What's my name? That's a fun game #SarakaSaraReels #ThrowbackWaleFeels"



For the unversed, the 'Kedarnath' actor also unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring herself with Vicky. Touted to be a romantic drama, the untitled film was mostly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film will also feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role. (ANI)

