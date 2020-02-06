Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share adorable pictures from Pink City

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Sharing an adorable moment on the Internet, 'Love Aaj Kal' actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared pictures from their promotions in Jaipur on Thursday.

The two actors were seen posting pictures with each other from the streets of Pink City and penning the lyrics of their new song 'Shayad' in the caption.

Taking to Instagram firstly, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "Jo Tum Na Ho."



Moments after that Sara Ali Khan shared two pictures of herself with Aaryan and wrote, "Rahenge Hum Nahi."



Aaryan and Khan, who are currently on a promotional spree reached Jaipur on Thursday for promotions of their romantic comedy 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe. (ANI)

