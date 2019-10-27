Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim and Taimur (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim and Taimur (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.
The actor shared a few adorable snaps on Instagram, posing with her family.
"Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee," the 'Kedarnath' star captioned her post.
[{f0e1d63a-c24a-45c4-86a5-947e56582291:intradmin/gngn_jvw9Akq.JPG}]
In the picture, Sara can be seen clad in a simple powder blue salwar kameez. Kareena, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a golden salwar suit paired with pink dupatta.
Posing in black pathani kurta, Saif looked dapper standing next to his elder son Ibrahim who is attired in a simple tee and denim.
Saif and Kareena's little bundle of joy, Taimur as usual, won hearts with his innocence.
On the work front, the 24-year old is shooting for her next 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. It is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.
The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. (ANI)

