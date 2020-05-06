Sara Ali Khan misses being a 'working woman on a working Wednesday'

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared her thoughts on social media and said that she misses being a "working woman on a working Wednesday."

The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of five pictures, each one being a picture of her holding the clapperboard of the movies she acted in.

In the shared photograph, she is seen holding the movie clapperboards of her first Bollywood debut movie 'Kedarnath', followed by 'Simmba' and the latest release 'Love Aaj Kal.'

The actor also shared pictures from her upcoming movie, 'Coolie No.1' and 'Atrangi Re.'

Taking it to the captions, she wrote: "Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday."



However, bringing comical twists to the captions, for which Sara is well known, the chirpy beauty also emphasised about the roles she has taken up during these trying times.

"But for now- I'm a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, a responsible citizen, and hopeful human," she wrapped up the post.

Earlier, Sara also pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country.

She announced the same on Instagram and wrote: "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead."

In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that "every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic." (ANI)

