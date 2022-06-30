Sara Ali Khan needs her darshaks' help in choosing cool shades

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan asked her 'darshaks' to help her choose between a pair of funky sunglasses, by sharing a post on social media.

The 'Atrangi Re' actor looked uber-cool, donning a bright pink T-shirt along with a sky-blue jacket on Instagram. She also sported a quirky pink and blue pastel-coloured cap with colourful beaded bangles. Along with her chic attire, Sara also wore a pair of pink-hued glasses. In the first picture, she dropped an opinion poll where she asked whether the viewers loved the pink shade or had they have 'enough' of the colour.





In the second picture, Sara gave another opinion poll where she asked her 'darshaks' to help her out in selecting another pair of glasses. The next pair of eyewear Sara wore was white in colour.



Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many notable films to her name like, 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Simmba'. She often shares fun and quirky videos on her social media, poking fun at her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The actor also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well.

Sara was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

