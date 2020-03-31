Sara Ali Khan pledges donations to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday pledged to donate to the PM-CARES and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and urged people to contribute to 'protect and feed' those in need.

However, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor did not reveal the amount that she will donate.



"Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead," read the caption.

In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that "every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic."

Sara is the latest name to join many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others who have chipped in to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the crisis situation.

He was then later followed by Alia Bhatt, who also announced her support without disclosing the amount donated.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

