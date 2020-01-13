Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings from Shani Dev with mother Amrita Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): After returning from a long vacation in Maldives, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday visited the Shani Temple in Juhu to seek blessings from the lord.

The actor visited the temple with her mother Amrita Singh and other relatives.

During her visit to the famous temple, Sara aced the all-white look in a white sharara suit and kept her hair-do simple with a clean pleat.

The 24-year-old actor has recently returned from her holiday in Maldives where she turned a water baby and was seen chilling in swimming pools and going underwater for deep-sea diving sport with her brother Ibrahim.

The 'Simmba' actor during the vacation kept her fans well posted by sharing bouts of her dreamy vacation pictures.

On the work front, the Pataudi scion has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame 'Coolie No. 1' along with Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali, which is in the post-production stage. (ANI)

