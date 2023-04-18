Sara Ali Khan shares "best part" of her day with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' on Tuesday, revealed the best parts of her day by sharing a couple of videos on social media.
Taking to Instagram story, Sara gave a sneak peek into how she is spending her day.
In the video, she flaunted her swimming skills and started her day relaxing.
Next, Sara dropped a boomerang of her breakfast table while she can be seen pouring some hot coffee into a cup.
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Second best part of my day??"
And then the actor gave a glimpse of what she is reading these days.
Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.
Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit.
After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.
She will be seen in Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.
Sara and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Gaslight' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since 31 March. (ANI)
