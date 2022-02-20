Sara Ali Khan shares latest pictures with brother Ibrahim

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a series of photographs with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few friends on Instagram.

In the pictures, Sara looks stunning in a peach colour dress with round allure earrings. On the other hand, Ibrahim donned a casual look by wearing a grey T-shirt and denim-ripped jeans.







Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's directorial, which also features Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

