Sara Ali Khan shares transformation picture, says 'some things never change'

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Sharing her fitness transformation with a collage of two pictures, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday highlighted some similarities between her past and present self.

The collage had one recent picture of her and one throwback picture from her teens when she was a little chubby.

In both the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is seen all decked up in ethnic clothing and heavy jewellery.

While in the throwback picture little Sara is seen smirking, in the recent picture she is seen posing glamorously.

The 24-year-old star kid highlighted the differences and the similarities between the two avatars of herself in the picture caption.



"Something's never change... literally! Throwback to smaller Sara(in some ways )- same pose, same expression, same sajna dhajna, same conviction," she wrote.

"p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity," she added talking about her expressions in the throwback picture.

The Pataudi scion earlier suffered from polycystic ovarian disease and was hence, overweight. After deciding to enter the film industry Khan had to shed several kilos and transform herself. (ANI)

