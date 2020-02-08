Sara Ali Khan slays 'gulabi baal' look

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Slaying the 'Gulabi baal' (pink hair) look, Bollywood's chirpy beauty Sara Ali Khan on Saturday dropped a series of pictures on Instagram.

The actor shared two close-ups and two full-length pictures of herself in which she is setting a style statement with her pink coloured highlights amid her honey-golden global hair colour.

Given her goofiness and an amazing sense of humour, the 24-year-old actor penned down yet another amusing caption for the post.

"Gulabi Baal, Tashan wali Chaal, 6 days mein ho jaye Kamal, Toh karenge total Dhamal, Sawaaaaaaaal???? #LoveAajKal," she captioned the post.



Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal' in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

The flick will hit the theatres on February 14.

Alternatively, Khan will be sharing screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in director Aanand L. Rai's next 'Atrangi Re' which is scheduled for 2021 Valentine's day release. (ANI)

