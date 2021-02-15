Sara Ali Khan soaks in 'self love' on Valentine's Day, shares workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Exuding 'self-love' vibes over the internet, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Valentine's Day shared a clip as she worked out and reminded fans 'to be your own bae'.

The 'Kedarnath' star took to Instagram and shared a clip featuring 'Love You Baby' by Maynor Mc x Emilee. In the video, Khan is seen engaging in a workout session on the balcony of her home.



Dressed in a black top, and purple shorts, the 'Coolie No.1' star flawlessly performed yoga asanas and gave a message of self-love.



Taking to the caption, Khan penned down a special message for all the people who are celebrating Valentine's Day alone and are not in a relationship.



She noted, "Self-love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own Bae (red heart emoticon)."



Celebrity followers including Ami Patel and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post and many left red heart emoticons.



Earlier in the day, scores of fans of Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao. Shilpa Shetty and other stars shared posts over to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their partners. (ANI)