Sara Ali Khan soars temperature in monsoon post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Channelling her Tuesday mood with a unicorn-shaped inflatable balloon in a swimming pool, Sara Ali Khan soared temperature with a bikini picture as she enjoyed monsoon rain.

"The calm before the storm...Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form," wrote the 'Kedarnath' actor as a caption to the Instagram post. The post featured two pictures of the star kid, in the first Sara is seen taking a power nap as she hugs her inflatable unicorn balloon while sporting a neon green bikini. On the other hand, the second one showcases Sara cherishing the rain with her open arms as she is seated on the pretty unicorn-shaped, colourful inflatable balloon amid the pool of her home.



"Weather will change, the rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform," wrote Sara alongside the pictures channelling her Tuesday mood.

Scores of Netizens including celebrities such as Ananya Panday liked the post that garnered more than one lakh likes within the first 23 minutes of being posted.

Of late, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star has been updating her fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan wished all and shared an adorable video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they had some fun in a swimming pool. (ANI)

