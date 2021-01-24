Sara Ali Khan stuns in multi-coloured bikini, enjoys floating breakfast during trip

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, on Sunday enjoyed a floating breakfast in a private pool of the famous tourist attraction.

Sara, who made her acting debut with 'Kedarnath' co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip. The new pictures feature the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor donning a multi-coloured bikini and enjoying her floating breakfast.

In one of the pictures, the actor is also seen soaking in the sun at the beach. The chirpy queen, who is known for her funny poems, used her skills to pen down yet another poetry for the caption of the post.



"When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat, Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float,'" the 25-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat #FloatBeforeBloat," she added.



The 'Coolie No.1' actor had gone to Maldives for a vacation earlier this week with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)

