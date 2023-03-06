Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's 'Gaslight' opts for a direct OTT release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Gaslight' has ditched theatrical release.

On Monday, the makers informed that the film will directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Gaslight' also stars Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi among others.

Sara also took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.



"Imagine if you're stuck in an elevator? Suddenly lights out no generator.Well this company can't get better #Gaslight streaming on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar #GaslightOnHotstar," she wrote, adding a promotional video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpcYSeDDy2G/?hl=en

As per director Pavan, 'Gaslight; is a high-octane suspense thriller.

"Gaslight is a high-octane suspense thriller, the film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds. With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn't be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment. (ANI)

