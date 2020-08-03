Sara Ali Khan wishes 'Happy Rakhi to all, shares hilarious video with brother Ibrahim

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Wishing all the brothers and sisters on Rakshabandhan, actor Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they had some fun in a swimming pool.

"When he says he's always got my back...he doesn't mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime," wrote the 'Simmba' star as she captioned the video on Instagram.

In the video, Sara is seen sitting over an inflatable balloon as Ibrahim swims in the pool and jokingly pushes the balloon along. As the video progresses, Sara starts shouting on her brother saying, " Are you mad or what," post which the brother starts making funny faces and laughing.

He finally makes Sara fall off the ballon after which she pushes the balloon away, and raises his hands in victory.

The fun video captures the crazy time between the brother-sister duo.

The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh views by the netizens.

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood actors including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra extended Rakshabandhan wishes to their siblings on social media.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

