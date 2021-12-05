Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak' dance with Ranveer Singh grabs all the attention

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): After promoting her film 'Atrangi Re' in the capital, Sara Ali Khan took out some time from her work schedule and reunited with her 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer is also in Delhi as he has been shooting for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' here.

On Sunday, Sara took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her meeting with Ranveer. She posted a video of her shaking a leg with Ranveer on her recently released song 'Chaka Chak'.





"Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he's King .Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you," she captioned the clip.

Ranveer and Sara's fun video brought smiles to fans' faces.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Hahahha...awesome."

"Love you guys. You both are so entertaining," another one wrote.

Sara had played Ranveer's love interest in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Simmba', which was released in 2018. (ANI)

