Sara comparing herself with Rekha is the funniest thing you'll read today

New Delhi (India) Dec 11 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan is not just appreciated for her acting skills, but also for her amusing sense of humour. The actor had the Internet chuckling away on Wednesday after she posted a picture flaunting her poetic skills.

The 24-year-old actor shared two beautiful close-up pictures of herself on Instagram, and made a rather unusual comparison with the yesteryear's diva Rekha.

Her caption made sure that the focus was on what she wrote and now how she looked. Addressing it as "sarakishayari", she really focused on keeping the rhyming scheme intact in her caption.

"in aaNkhoN kii mstii Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sstii Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hstii She says all this and then voh phstii #sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery."



Actor Varun Dhawan, who will share screen space with Sara in their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1' took a dig at Sara and, along with an emoji, wrote, "U have alot of free time."

On the professional front, the 'Kedarnath' actor last graced the silver screen in 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh and is currently working on 'Coolie No. 1, which is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. (ANI)

